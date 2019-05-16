Reports: Real Madrid ready to even sell star player to arch rivals Barcelona to force him out of the club

Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane are both firm about the future of Gareth Bale at the club: he needs to leave in the summer.

Diario Gol reports that both club and coach are on the same page regarding the future of Welsh superstar Gareth Bale at Real Madrid – that he doesn’t have one.

Florentino Perez is reportedly disappointed after Gareth Bale failed to step up and fill Cristiano Ronaldo’s shoes after the Portuguese star left for Juventus and Zidane has never really rated him all along.

In addition, some of the other influential players at the club like captain Sergio Ramos feel that Bale’s lack of cohesion with his teammates and lack of commitment towards the club’s cause render him dispensable.

‘It’s clear why I dropped Bale’ – Zidane

In fact, the club is so resolute that the Welshman should leave in the summer that they are prepared to even sell him to arch rivals Barcelona, according to the report.

However, Barcelona are not interested in acquiring the services of a soon to be 30-year-old player plagued by injury woes, especially directly from Real Madrid.

A number of cash-strapped sides from China have reportedly expressed interest in the player but Bale is not interested in moving away from Europe’s elite just yet.

As such, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham remain the only viable options for him in the summer.