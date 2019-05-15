Reports: Real Madrid star asks Zinedine Zidane to not sign Paul Pogba

Spanish giants Real Madrid are all in for a massive squad overhaul in the summer, with manager Zinedine Zidane already linked with some of the top footballing names in the world right now.

One of them is Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, who Zidane aims to sign in a bid to improve his team’s midfield. Pogba himself is reportedly interested in the move as well, based on his words from a recent interview – he apparently called Zidane his “idol”.

However, as per the latest reports, Real Madrid caption Sergio Ramos is against the signing of the World Champion, and instead, he wants his manager to sign Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur.

It is Diario Gol that reports that the Real Madrid defender is not appreciative of the club’s decision to bring the Manchester United star to the Santiago Bernabeu. In addition, the Spanish news agency further reports that the Spaniard has ample support from Real Madrid President Florentino Perez, who also prefers Christian Eriksen over the Frenchman.

Perez believes that Eriksen will be more affordable, as he ends his current contract in June 2020. On the other hand, Paul Pogba’s contract ends only in late 2021, and he is also associated with a heavier wage bill. Due to this reason, it is now being reported that Real Madrid will move in for the former Ajax star, as per Diario Gol.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; Real Madrid have already expressed some keenness on the Spurs’ star, and with Pogba’s transfer situation in jeopardy after agent Mino Raiola’s transfer ban, it is possible that Los Blancos actually replace their interest on Pogba, with that on Eriksen.