Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Juventus to sign former Real Madrid teammate

With the 2018/19 season now coming to an end, all the clubs around Europe have started thinking of the next season and are approaching players who they think can improve their squad. And Juventus are one of them.

The Italian giants have been looking to add another UEFA Champions League trophy to their name and the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer suggested the same. However, they were handed a shock defeat by Ajax in the quarterfinal and will have to again.

In this quest, they have been asked by their star player Ronaldo to focus on his former teammate Isco, reports Don Balon. The Spaniard hasn’t been able to find a regular spot in the Real Madrid starting XI and is on the lookout for greener pastures.

Though Juventus are interested in him, they are not ready to pay the €80 million Madrid are asking for the playmaker but are ready to shell out €60 million. The report adds that the player doesn’t feature in Zinedine Zidane’s plans and the club are expected to sanction his sale.