Reports: Manchester United identify David de Gea replacement

With the culmination of the 2018/19 Premier League season, Manchester United’s hardships have temporarily come to an end. But with the new season on the horizon, they need to fix their squad as soon as possible.

With them missing out on Champions League qualification again, quite a few stars are expected to leave the club and goalkeeper David de Gea is one of them. The Spaniard has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have been left with a little two months to find a replacement.

According to reports in the Spanish radio station Onda Cero, Keylor Navas will move to Manchester United if De Gea makes a move to Paris. Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane believe Navas is surplus to requirements and want to back Thibaut Courtois.

The report also adds that if Spain’s number one stays put at United then PSG will move in for the Real Madrid shot-stopper. An intriguing transfer saga in the making!