Reports: Real Madrid struggling to find suitors for superstar, might be allowed to leave on loan

With the 2018/19 season now coming to an end, clubs all around Europe have started planning for the upcoming season with multiple incomings assured at some of the clubs and Real Madrid are one of them.

However, along with the incomings, there are quite a few players who are set to leave the club. As far as Los Blancos are concerned, Gareth Bale is one such name who would be on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu.

The problem here, however, is the fact that Real Madrid are struggling to find suitors for Bale, who is on a hefty weekly wage as well. According to reports in Marca, Madrid haven’t received any bids for Bale yet and are doubtful whether any of the clubs would want to take up the 29-year-old permanently.

Therefore, the club are thinking whether he should be allowed to leave on loan with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur showing mild interest. However, the report adds that a loan deal is the last option that Madrid would use in the Bale deal.