Reports: Manchester United owner will not sell star player, considers him club’s ‘Pele’

With the Premier League season now done and dusted with, the clubs have started to look out for potential names who can improve their side for the next season. And Manchester United are one of them.

However, with all the rumoured incomings, there are quite a few players who are expected to leave the Manchester-based club in the summer. Though Anthony Martial isn’t one of those names and signed a new five-year deal recently, the Frenchman has been linked with a move away after a sub-par finish to the season.

Reports had emerged that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wasn’t impressed with the forward and had even questioned his work rate. This fuelled the rumours of Martial moving on from the club, however, reports from Mirror claim that he will not move in the summer.

And the reason behind this decision is believed to be United co-chairman and owner Joel Glazer, who thinks Martial is Manchester United’s version of Brazil legend Pele. Whether or not the 23-year-old repays the faith shown in him by the owners remains to be seen, however.