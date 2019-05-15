Reports: Manchester United demand over £150m from Real Madrid for Zinedine Zidane’s number one target

With the English Premier League season now done and dusted, Manchester United have started to speed up the transfer deals in order to be ready for the next season beforehand.

However, along with some arrivals, there are set to be quite a few departures and one of the possible names on that list could be of Paul Pogba. Real Madrid are reported to be the destination for the Frenchman, who has impressed Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane to no ends.

So much so that Zidane has made Pogba his number one target in the summer. However, according to reports in Independent, Manchester United are holding out for at least a £150m price tag, which could very well go up in the coming days as well.

Moreover, Pogba wants to become the best-paid player in the world and might have to be paid in excess of £500,000 a week to see this deal through.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 4/5 – This is a move that is likely to go through even with the crazy amount of money involved in the deal. Zidane is keen on Pogba and will most probably end up having him in the Real Madrid side by the end of this transfer window.