World Cup-winning star & long-term Barcelona target bids farewell to club, set to join La Liga champions

Long-term Barcelona target Antoine Griezmann has announced Atletico Madrid that he will be leaving the club after the end of the season.

The Frenchman was set to join the Catalan giants during the last summer transfer window. However, a move didn’t materialise and Griezmann ended up penning a new deal with Atletico.

Even after signing a new five-year contract, the forward has now informed the club that he will be joining Barcelona after the end of the season. In a video uploaded by the Rojiblancos, Griezmann made the revelation.

Reportedly, he is set to join the La Liga champions in a deal worth €125m (£108m).

“I wanted to tell you that I’ve made the decision to leave to experience new things and have new challenges. It’s been very hard for me to take this path, but I feel that it’s what I need.

“I wanted to thank you for all the love you’ve given me in these five years, in which I’ve won my first important trophies with a club. They were incredible moments that I will always remember. The truth is you’re in my heart,” he said.

. @AntoGriezmann: “These five years have been incredible. Thank you very much for everything, I carry you in my heart.” pic.twitter.com/uz1jwQj1Sg — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 14, 2019