Reports: Real Madrid’s budding youngster talks to club against potential loan deals

As per the latest reports, Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz does not want to move away from the club this summer, even as Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is lining up potential loan moves for the youngster.

The 19-year old former Manchester City star had delivered some sparkling performances in the La Liga this season, scoring once and making two assists in eight games in total. However, Marca had reported that Los Blancos have already made the decision to send him to another club.

In a more report, it was Marca again who mentioned that Diaz would prefer to stay with the first team, irrespective of the number of starting chances he gets – howsoever less it may be. The Spanish news agency further added that the youngster valued picking up experience more at this fledgling stage of his career, and that he wanted to work alongside Madrid’s top players as a result.

However, the imminent arrival of Eden Hazard from Chelsea, and that of Vinicius Jr, who is returning from injury, complicates matters for the half-Spaniard and half-Moroccan. Moreover, the signing of Rodrygo from FC Santos makes it further hard for Brahim Diaz to find a place in the starting XI, as per Marca.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 2/5; Regardless of Diaz’ interest to stay with Real Madrid, the above-mentioned factors – the potential arrival of Hazard and Rodrygo, and the return of Vinicius Jr., would mean that Zidane will consider a loan move for the teenager, even though it is against his wishes at the moment.