Reports: Ballon D’Or winner set for switch to Italian giants for €110million

Spanish giants Real Madrid are set for a massive squad overhaul under Zinedine Zidane, after an embarrassing trophyless 2018-19 season. Many stars have their position at the club threatened, one of who is current Ballon D’Or winner Luka Modric himself.

As we all know, Real Madrid got eliminated from the Champions League and Copa del Rey in March, and by mid-April they had also fallen off the title race for La Liga. Luka Modric meanwhile, was just a shadow of his own self from the 2017-18 season and the FIFA World Cup that followed. He had a sub-par season in terms of performance, despite winning the Ballon D’Or in December.

And now, as per Diario Gol, the Croatian is being targeted by Serie A giants Inter Milan, who value him at €110million.

Last summer, it was already reported that the World Cup Golden Ball winner would move to the Nerazzurri, but after Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus, Real Madrid decided not to proceed with the offer.

The Italians had offered him a contract of €10million per season for two years and they are likely to return with the same offer, this summer.

This time around, it is being assumed that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez would let go of their midfield superstar, due to the latter showing signs of a decline in form, according to Diario Gol.