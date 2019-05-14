Manchester City’s double title-winning exploits have come at a cost. The Citizens have spent a huge amount of money in the last three years to build a top squad for Pep Guardiola. However, reports now suggest that they are ready to invest 200 Million more in order to strengthen the team even further.

According to Daily Mail, Manchester City are planning a £200 Million raid for four new players in order to strengthen their squad. Meanwhile, the Citizens are facing an impending transfer ban, and want to get in the new players in before it takes effect.

On the agenda are four promising players who have a combined value of £200 Million.

Firstly, there is Atletico Madrid central midfielder Rodri, who Pep Guardiola is targetting as a replacement for the 34-year-old Fernandinho. According to the report, Manchester City’s sporting director Txiki Begiristain scouted the Spaniard recently, who could be available for just £60 Million.

Meanwhile, the Premier League winners are also targetting a new striker, with Frankfurt forward Luka Jovic high up on the shortlist. Jovic, who is also courting interest from Real Madrid, could fetch up to £50 Million. Another alternate to Jovic is Benfica starlet Joao Felix.

Furthermore, Guardiola and City are also considering a move for centre back Matthijs de Ligt, who is thought to be on his way to Barcelona. Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar also remains an option for the Manchester-based club.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; Surprisingly, Pep Guardiola did not invest big in his squad after winning his first Premier League title in 2018. However, with the growing stature of Liverpool, as well as the challenge provided by the remaining ‘top 6’ teams, the Spaniard may go all out this season.

While the signings of Rodri and Houssem Aouar can be completed without any major difficulties, Manchester City will face a big challenge for the two other names on the shortlist. Matthijs de Ligt has been touted to join Barcelona while Luka Jociv is seemingly inching closer every day to Real Madrid.