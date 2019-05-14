Real Madrid are gearing up for a squad overhaul in the summer with several first-team members reportedly on their way out. Los Blancos are now looking to rebuild a new squad from scratch, bringing in players like Eden Hazard, Paul Pogba, and Luka Jovic. Here are three who can make way for them.

According to Le Parisien, via AS, Paris Saint Germain have set their sights on three Real Madrid stars. The Ligue 1 champions are interested in bringing Gareth Bale, Isco, and Toni Kroos to Paris in order to reignite the squad.

The report states that Zinedine Zidane’s return to the Real Madrid dugout has pushed some of the stalwarts towards the door. Gareth Bale is almost guaranteed to leave and could be joined by the likes of Isco, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Keylor Navas, Jesus Vallejo, and Nacho.

PSG will look to take three of the outgoing Galacticos themselves, as they target Bale, Isco, and Kroos in a combined €210 Million deal. Meanwhile, their arrival could push Edinson Cavani and Julian Draxler out of the door.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; While all three of the stars mentioned above have been linked with a move away from Real Madrid, it seems unlikely that PSG will bring them to Paris. Apart from Bale, the Parisians are sure to face some competition for both Isco and Toni Kroos with several other top European clubs interested.

As for Bale, the Welshman has reportedly been offered a way out of the Bernabeu and back to his old club Tottenham on loan – a move which he might prefer considering his Real Madrid nightmare.