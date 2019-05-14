Former Manchester United star reveals that Paul Pogba will leave the club soon, amid Real Madrid interest

Premier League club Manchester United had a highly disappointing 2018-19 season. They finished sixth in the league, and got eliminated from both the Champions League and the FA Cup in the quarter-finals.

United’s previous manager Jose Mourinho was sacked in December following a string of unsatisfactory results. His replacement Ole Gunnar Solskjaer started his new assignment on an all-time high, accumulating 14 wins from 19 matches. But his fortunes changed as soon as he was appointed the permanent manager, and the Red Devils now have to be satisfied with their Europa League qualification after failing to climb into the Premier League top-four.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United and Juventus star Patrice Evra has announced that Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

The World Champion’s season was full of crests and troughs, having initially thrived under Solskjaer before his form fell to new lows, towards the end of the season. Quite recently, he was also involved in a verbal spat with a handful of United fans following their 2-0 home loss to Cardiff City in the Premier League.

Despite all this, the star had still managed to make it into the the PFA Team of the Year, with 13 league goals and 9 league assists throughout 2018-19.

Evra, who was Pogba’s teammate at United, Juventus and in the French national team, said to Sky Sports that says incidents like his recent spat with United fans are “killing” him and that he expects him to leave the club in the summer.

“I don’t want to blame all the players because I think that some players are here [at United] and they themselves don’t even know why they are here. I think [Pogba] will leave because you need to feel the love when you play somewhere, you need to be committed. If Paul decides to stay another year and then leave, or stay another few years, maybe the fans will love him because he is committed,” he said, as reported by Yahoo Sports UK.

“It’s not like I am protecting Paul but when there are incidents like with the fans, they are killing Paul,’ he concluded.

Meanwhile, the French midfielder is being courted by Spanish giants Real Madrid, who are well in course for a major squad overhaul this summer. The Manchester United star himself has previously expressed interest in joining Los Blancos at some point of time in his career.