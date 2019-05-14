Reports: Sergio Ramos prefers highly rated Manchester United targets over de Ligt at Real Madrid

Real Madrid are in dire need for a massive squad overhaul in the upcoming season, and the club’s management, manager Zinedine Zidane and captain Sergio Ramos are all trying to do all that they can to bring some fresh talent into Real Madrid this summer.

As we all know, Real Madrid ended the 2018-19 season without a single trophy. They were eliminated from the Champions League and the Copa del Rey in March, and they also fell off the title race in the La Liga by mid-April. Zidane and co. are hence determined that this does not happen to them again, which is why it is reported that Los Blancos will move for some big names in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, Don Balon reports that Real Madrid captain and their star defender Sergio Ramos, is not interested to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax. De Ligt has been touted to be one of the world’s most promising defenders ever, and has already led his Dutch side to the Champions League semi-finals at just 19 years of age.

The Spanish news agency understands that while Ramos is aware of de Ligt’s talents and skill, he feels that the young Dutchman will not fit him as a defensive partner at the Santiago Bernabeu. Instead, he has asked Zidane to rope in either Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan or Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli this summer.

Both defenders are highly rated, and have also been pursued by other European giants like Manchester United. As per Don Balon, both Skriniar and Koulibaly could cost Real Madrid a combined total of more than €150million.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 1/5; Napoli boss Carlos Ancelotti and Inter Milan’s manager Luciano Spalletti have previously ruled out the possibility of summer moves for Koulibaly and Skriniar respectively, so it is highly unlikely that either of them will feature for Real Madrid next season.