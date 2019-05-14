Reports: Zinedine Zidane asks Real Madrid goalkeeper to leave to make way for son Luca

Zinedine Zidane is making some wholesale changes at Real Madrid since he was appointed as manager for a second stint with the club.

A number of players are expected to leave as well as join next season, in a major squad overhaul.

One of the players whose fate could be sealed is Keylor Navas. Marca are reporting that Zidane has told Navas he can leave the club in the summer since he sees his son Luca Zidane as the next second choice goalkeeper at Madrid.

Thibaut Courtois currently occupies the number one spot, but had his own troubles this season, leading to speculation that Zidane might show him the axe.

But reports suggest that Navas will be the one sacrificed in order to give Luca a chance to show what he is made of, and give him the experience needed to become a major force in Real Madrid for years to come.

“Those that know me know that Luca is here on his own merit,” Zidane had said about his son.

However, the report also says that Real Madrid are not in complete favour of making Luca the second choice just yet, as they want fellow youngster Andriy Lunin to be given an opportunity in that position.