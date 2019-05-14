Reports: Barcelona agree terms with Atletico Madrid superstar as Philippe Coutinho braces for exit

Barcelona have reportedly agreed terms with Atletico Madrid superstar Antoine Griezmann in a blockbuster deal that would give them an even bigger attacking threat.

Sport are reporting that personal terms have been agreed, but Atletico Madrid are yet to sanction the exit, though they know they are facing a losing battle at the moment.

Griezmann spent much of last summer heavily linked with the Blaugrana before committing his future to Atletico, but a lack of trophies at the club has now pushed him towards signing for Barca this coming summer.

Will lady luck finally shine on poor Griezmann?

On the ‘El Larguero’ program, the transfer was specifically discussed with a rather inevitable outcome.

“Atletico already know that he’s agreed everything with Barça. It’s a done deal,” Manu Carreno said on the show.

What’s more, SER are confirming that a meeting may well be organised this week to finalise everything with regards to the transfer.

“This week there is expected to be a meeting in order to finalise everything.”

A fee may well be negotiated, but a buyout clause amount of around €125m could be activated from 1st July.

Meanwhile, Philippe Coutinho is bracing for an exit from the club due to his poor performances. Chelsea and Manchester United remain the frontrunners for his signature and the Griezmann deal will only accelerate the process of his sale.