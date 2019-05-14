Reports: Manchester United keen to swap Alexis Sanchez for Juventus ace

Manchester United need reinforcements in the summer transfer window, and need to release a few of their existing players to ensure next season goes better than this one.

To ensure that happens, Sports Mole and Corriere di Torino are reporting that the Red Devils are keen to swap their superstar flop Alexis Sanchez for a much better replacement.

Juventus ace Paulo Dybala has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a while now, but the deal hasn’t quite come to fruition just yet.

Juventus’ Serie A success – a real feat or sign of uncompetitive league?

Reports claim that the Bianconeri may be interested in Sanchez, as they feel they can get the best out of him, and United want to cash in on that interest by swapping him for Paulo Dybala.

Dybala has been sensational for Juve, but has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin, so a move to England might be suitable for the Argentine as well.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 1/5 – This looks like an ambitious project from United, and a straight swap looks unlikely. The Premier League giants may need to spend some money along with the deal to ensure it happens.