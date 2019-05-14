Reports: Chelsea to make bid for failed Barcelona superstar as Eden Hazard replacement

Barcelona were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) by Liverpool, and haven’t really recovered since. The Blaugrana are looking to offload some players, and Chelsea need to buy.

Eden Hazard will be moving on to Real Madrid in the summer, and that leaves a massive hole in the Chelsea attacking line, a hole they want covered immediately.

To ensure they are sorted for next season, the Blues are looking at Philippe Coutinho as a possible option after the Brazilian’s reasonably failed stint at Barcelona.

Coutinho Transfer saga

The forward came under attack after a disappointing UCL display against former side Liverpool, and has lost the support of board members at the club, sparking concern over his future at the Nou Camp.

A stumbling block for Chelsea in making a bid for Coutinho however, per Goal, would be the fact that they have been slapped with a transfer ban. However, the club are pushing hard for a delay in the implementation of the ban via the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) so that they can find a replacement for Hazard at the earliest.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2/5 – There would be big money involved in this deal considering Chelsea will be made around €100m richer with the sale of Hazard to Real Madrid. As for Coutinho, he just might fancy the move to rekindle his career again.