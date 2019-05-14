Reports: Manchester United set to beat Arsenal and Liverpool to £45m deal for youngster

Manchester United look like they just might have another signing ready for the summer transfer window, as they inch closer to signing Nicolas Pepe.

Daily Mail are reporting that United are frontrunners to sign the Lille star, and will make a bid for him which would be in the region of £45m in the summer.

They also say that United will beat the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool to sign the dynamic striker, thus pipping their Premier League rivals.

Is Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the right man to rejuvenate stuttering Man United?

The future of Romelu Lukaku is sketchy at best, with links to Inter Milan emerging, so signing another striker could be in the best interest of the Red Devils if they are to push for a top four spot next season.

Pepe has been called a versatile player capable of playing both on the wings as well as right up front by himself, which should suit Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s style of play.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – The lid isn’t shut yet on this deal, but expect United to push hard to ensure Pepe joins Old Trafford in the summer.