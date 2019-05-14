Reports: Manchester United superstar demands massive €15m wages for Real Madrid move

Manchester United will be involved in a huge squad overhaul in the coming summer, and while many players are expected to join the club, some could leave as well.

And one of them might well be Paul Pogba. The Frenchman has flirted with Real Madrid for a while now, with Zinedine Zidane an admirer of his fellow French prodigy’s qualities.

But L’Equipe suggest that the move isn’t able to go through just yet because of how exorbitant the wage demands are of Pogba at Madrid.

An amount of €15m a year is reportedly being asked for by Pogba, which is not in keeping with the current wage structure at Los Blancos.

Even if Real Madrid were to pay a player that much money, it probably won’t be for Paul Pogba, a source has revealed.

“A Neymar or an Mbappé can upon entry be the highest paid player in the squad, but not a Pogba,” a source close to Real Madrid revealed.

That would be a stumbling block in the possible move for Pogba to Real, but there is plenty of reason to believe that the deal will still go through at some point of time soon considering the current circumstances.