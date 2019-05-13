Serie A star admits that he will choose Liverpool over Inter Milan or Juventus

Serie A club Sassuolo’s winger Domenico Berardi has revealed that Liverpool are the only football club that he would choose to play for, once he has left his current club.

Berardi admitted that it is a “dream” to play for the Premier League giants, with the Italian also dreaming to play in the Champions League with the Reds. Liverpool have previously been linked with the winger, when Inter Milan and Juventus were also interested in him.

In a recent interview, Berardi told Gazzetta dello Sport: “I wasn’t ready then, so that is why I decided to remain and I don’t think I wasted that time. Now I feel at ease with myself, especially as I am more of a complete player and I’m no longer such a hothead.”

“My first career objective was to complete the maturation process and I feel that I’ve done that with Sassuolo. I find it difficult to change, but it no longer frightens me. I would do it. If an offer arrives, be it from Milan or another club, I will evaluate it with my club. And if I hear that it is the right proposal, to be taken on the fly, this time I will say to Sassuolo: ‘I’ll take it’.”

“Being able to choose, I would play in Liverpool. The next goal is to play in Europe, but at a club where I can be used a lot, if not always. That is my priority,” he concluded.

Berardi is some sort of a legend at Sassuolo, having spent his entire career so far with them. Having come through the Sassuolo academy, he has made 211 Serie A appearances since his debut in 2012.

He had a good 2018-19 season for Sassuolo, making five assists and scoring nine times across competitions – eventually helping his side to 10th place with a game to spare.

Quotes via The Mirror.