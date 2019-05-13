Reports: Date of Eden Hazard’s Real Madrid arrival revealed

Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly all done with the deal for Eden Hazard, who is set to arrive from his current club Chelsea this summer. According to various sources, the La Liga club is set to announce the superstar’s arrival very soon.

L’Equipe reports that Eden Hazard will arrive from Chelsea, for a sum of close to €100million. The Belgian has been terrific with the Blues for several seasons now, and he has already won the Premier League and the FA Cup with them.

Chelsea will face Arsenal in the 2018-19 Europa League finals on 29th May, and that is Hazard’s final opportunity to win a trophy with the North Londoners.

The French news agency further adds that Real Madrid will announce Hazard’s arrival immediately after the Europa league finals. Check out the Twitter post below:

Le Real Madrid annoncera officiellement l'arrivée d'Eden Hazard après la finale de la Ligue Europa, que le joueur belge disputera avec Chelsea contre Arsenal le 29 mai. Pour un montant avoisinant les 100 M€ : https://t.co/NtM1kYWQ5w pic.twitter.com/AoDzbldJJn — L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) May 13, 2019

Matt Spiro of BeIN Sport also reports that Hazard’s days at the Stamford Bridge are coming to an end, and that too for a mind-boggling sum of 100million Euros. He further added that both Real Madrid and Chelsea were in talks over the superstar for the past several weeks.

Agreements between the two clubs and between Hazard and Real Madrid have been in place for several weeks already — Matt Spiro (@mattspiro) May 13, 2019

At one point of time, Hazard himself had stated that he would love to play under Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu, at some point of time in his career. He will soon have his dream come to fruition, according to the above sources.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 5/5; We have been hearing plenty about Eden Hazard and his Real Madrid links for quite some time now. It is impossible to feel that none of those were true, as there definitely is too much smoke for there not to be any fire. This latest development simply adds a boost to our confidence.