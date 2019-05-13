Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants three Barcelona players to strengthen Juventus next season

Italian giants Juventus are apparently interested in three Barcelona players, and they will reportedly get in touch with the Spanish Club, with offers for them this summer.

According to Don Balon, Juventus’ superstar Cristiano Ronaldo wants his club to sign Barcelona’s goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, defender Samuel Umtiti and midfielder Ivan Rakitic, ahead of the 2019-20 season. As per the Spanish news agency, Ronaldo believes that these players can give an added boost to Juventus’ aging squad.

Cillessen is set to replace Wojchiech Szczesny at goal, while Samuel Umtiti can be an able successor to Juventus’ current center backs Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci. Ivan Rakitic, meanwhile could be a good addition to the squad as the Bianconeris look to improve their midfield options.

But Don Balon reports that Barcelona’s huge demands could probably slow down the operation. Umtiti alone is believed to cost more than €80milion.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; It is possible that Jasper Cillessen and Samuel Umtiti may find themselves at Italy soon, as Barcelona also look keen to offload them. Both players have barely played for the club all season. Ivan Rakitic’s case could be more complicated, as the star himself recently pledged his future with the Catalans itself.