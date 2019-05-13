Former Real Madrid star wants to team up with Lionel Messi at Barcelona

As per a sensational news report, former Real Madrid star and Lionel Messi’s teammate with the Argentina national team, Angel di Maria wants to unite with Messi in the club level as well, as he ponders a move to Spanish giants FC Barcelona.

The Argentine left Real Madrid after they won the Champions League in 2014, and he joined Paris Saint Germain after spending a brief point of time with English club Manchester United. And now, after a few years with the Parisians, di Maria is looking for a move back to Spain, only that he is set to choose Barcelona over his former team this time, according to Don Balon.

Di Maria has been immensely successful in France, winning three each of Ligue 1 titles, League Cups, French Super Cups and French League Cups. However, the star has not found a similar success in the Champions League, all throughout this time. In the ongoing season, PSG were eliminated in the UCL round-of-16 by his former club, Manchester United.

Earlier, the attacking midfielder had announced that PSG would be his last team in Europe, but he reconsidered his plans recently, as per the Spanish news agency.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 1/5; Barcelona are unlikely to move forward for Di Maria as he is arguably past his prime. Even if the Catalans are in fact looking for attacking options, they are likely to settle for younger stars with a potential for further development.