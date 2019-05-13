Reports: Lionel Messi in support of Barcelona’s cut price €10million move for Manchester United attacker

Manchester United’s Spanish attacker Juan Mata is all set for a sensational return to his home country and play in the La Liga, as per the latest reports.

It is La Liga champions FC Barcelona who are interested in the star, according to reports from Don Balon. The Spanish news agency reports that Lionel Messi has apparently agreed to a transfer for the player, who is currently valued at just €10million.

Quite memorably, Juan Mata began his football career in the lower rungs of Real Madrid, from where he moved to Valencia to establish himself as a world-class midfielder. From there, his journey took him to the Premier League, where he teamed up with Chelsea before joining Manchester United.

According to Don Balon, Mata feels that it is time for him to return to Spain, after a few years with the Red Devils. Meanwhile, Barcelona reportedly believe that the addition of the Spaniard to their squad will help youngsters like Arthur and Frenkie de Jong, who could benefit from Mata’s knowledge and experience.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 2/5; Though Barcelona could do with some added help in attack, it is more likely that they will look for younger alternatives as opposed to someone like Juan Mata, who clearly do not have many more years remaining in his playing career. The cheap price is the only factor here that could possibly facilitate the switch.