Reports: Solskjaer considers Manchester City target ‘fundamental’ to Manchester United summer overhaul

According to the latest reports, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is all set to try and sign Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes in the summer.

The 24-year old star currently plies his trade with Primeira Liga club Sporting Lisbon, and has scored 32 goals across competitions this season. The midfielder has a release clause of £85million, and his current contract with the Portuguese club runs until the summer of 2023.

However, Metro reports that Sporting are ready to cash in on Fernandes this summer, given the interest on him from many major European clubs. Premier League champions Manchester City are the current leaders in the transfer race for him, but as per new reports, Solskjaer is ready to lure him away from the Sky Blues.

A Bola, via Metro, reports that the Norwegian insists that his club sign Fernandes, as he believes that the midfielder is “fundamental” to his rebuild plans at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, as United consider their options, Solskjaer is also reportedly demanding a big summer of spending at the club, as he aims at a complete squad overhaul.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 2/5; While this appears a good move for Bruno Fernandes, he may still choose Manchester City over Solskjaer’s United. City will be playing the Champions League next summer, while United will be restricted to the Europa League only – by virtue of their lowly 6th place finish in the Premier League this season.