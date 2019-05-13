Reports: Lionel Messi’s former teammate set for Real Madrid move after current employers want him out

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Paris Saint Germain superstar Neymar Jr., is all set for a sensational return to the La Liga. However, the star will not be teaming up with Lionel Messi like his olden days, instead he will be featuring for Messi’s and Barcelona’s arch-rivals Real Madrid.

It is Don Balon that reports that Neymar’s current employers in the Ligue 1 do not wish to make him stay at the club anymore. The situation was not the same until January, when the Brazilian was a vital part of the squad that was going through good times in both domestic and European competitions.

But then, Neymar was injured, and PSG got eliminated from the Champions League as well. Neymar returned to game in April, but PSG has not been able to produce good results even then. They also went on to lose the French cup finals, and Neymar was banned for assaulting a fan immediately afterwards.

Earlier, he had received another ban in the Champions League for his social media outrage on match officials following PSG’s exit from the tournament. Due to these reasons and more, it is believed that PSG’s manager Thomas Tuchel considers him a hindrance to the club’s ambitions.

Don Balon further adds that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has bid for the Brazilian winger, as they continue to seek a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo who left the club for Serie A club Juventus last summer. It is also being reported that Neymar could also be a replacement for Welsh star Gareth Bale, who Los Blancos are looking to sell in June.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 1/5; Neymar has hinted that he will remain at Ligue 1 in the next season as well, as his aim is to lead the Parisians to the Champions League trophy, at some point of time. Hence a move for him does not sound possible, as of right now.