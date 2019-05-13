Reports: Lionel Messi pinpoints the weakest link in the Barcelona squad after UCL exit

Gutted by their Champions League exit to Liverpool, Lionel Messi has outed Philippe Coutinho as the biggest cause for concern in the Barcelona squad.

Don Balon reports that despite supporting him throughout most of his lean patch this season, Lionel Messi has finally lost his patience with Philippe Coutinho and pointed out to the powers that be at Barcelona that he is the weakest link in the squad.

The report also states that Ousmane Dembele is not out of the woods yet either, in terms of being blamed for Barcelona’s poor attacking output. However, the fact that he is still just 21 and that he has still been better than Coutinho has apparently gained him a stay of execution.

The same cannot be said of Coutinho, who reports claims is on his way out of Nou Camp in the upcoming transfer window after a series of lackluster performances.

Barcelona are reportedly looking to capitalise off the sale of the Brazilian this summer since he hasn’t yet reached 100 appearances for the club and would save them a princely sum of 20 million euros in bonuses if he were to depart without crossing that milestone.

All in all, the outlook at the Catalan club doesn’t appear to be too promising for the former Liverpool man.