Reports: Pep Guardiola to swap Sergio Aguero plus €140 million for superstar forward despite winning Premier League

Pep Guardiola is seeking out PSG superstar Neymar as Sergio Aguero’s replacement at Manchester City, despite the Citizens claiming their second Premier League title in as many years.

Sergio Aguero was pivotal, as always, in Manchester City’s Premier League title thrust this season, finishing just 1 goal shy of Golden Boot winners Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

However, Diario Gol reports that Pep Guardiola is looking to replace him with Neymar as Manchester City looks for a marketable figurehead to lead their team.

Also, the report states that Aguero is pushing 30 and Guardiola is aware that he would need a long term replacement sooner rather than later. For their part, PSG is said to be interested in securing the services of Aguero, as they attempt to move the ageing Edinson Cavani on.

The report indicates that the Paris club would be interested in a swap deal involving Aguero and Neymar, should Manchester City also put €140 million on the table.

Meanwhile, this development comes as a hammer blow for Real Madrid who were hoping to lure Neymar to the Spanish Capital as they conduct a squad overhaul this transfer window.

Cross-city rivals Manchester United are also rumoured to be interested in the Brazilian superstar.