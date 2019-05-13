Reports: Lionel Messi approves sacking of Ernesto Valverde, Barcelona legend could take over

Barcelona suffered a shock semi-final exit to Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League (UCL), and the defeat hasn’t gone down well at the club.

In fact, reports suggested that Lionel Messi was furious with what transpired, and consequences of the defeat seem like they could come any time.

And one of the biggest results of the defeat could be in the form of the sacking of current boss Ernesto Valverde.

Diario Gol are reporting that Messi has approved the sacking of Valverde, and there is a belief that if Barca do not win the Copa Del Rey final against Valencia, he will be gone.

Valverde ‘never thought about resigning’

His replacement has been discussed as well, with former Southampton and Everton manager Ronald Koeman being considered for the coveted position.

The Dutchman is a Barca legend and well respected in the area, while also being incredibly skilled as a manager.

His association with Matthijs De Ligt in the Holland National Team will be an added incentive for Barca, as they attempt to prise the youngster from Ajax in the summer.

Koeman may be current Netherlands boss, but he wouldn’t mind the Barcelona job should Valverde be axed after the Copa final later this month.