Reports: Zinedine Zidane adamant Real Madrid should bid for priority Barcelona transfer target

Zinedine Zidane is of the mind that Real Madrid shouldn’t allow Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt – a priority Barcelona target – to join their rivals.

The French manager has reportedly made it crystal clear to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez that he views Matthijs de Ligt as a generational talent who the Merengues shouldn’t allow to join arch rivals Barcelona so easily.

Furthermore, the report from Diario Gol states that Zidane isn’t sure if Raphael Varane will continue on at Real Madrid next season and that he views de Ligt as an apt replacement for the World Cup winner.

‘It’s clear why I dropped Bale’ – Zidane

As it stands, however, Real Madrid are likely to sign Eder Militao from Porto as their defensive addition in the upcoming transfer window but Zidane reportedly favours de Ligt over the Portuguese stopper.

And while Florentino Perez is willing to indulge his manager’s wishes, Ajax have slapped a price tag in the region of €70 to 80 million on the player to ward off potential suitors.

The player is also said to have his mind set on moving to Barcelona, which is another stumbling block for Real Madrid.

Still, according to the report, the Spanish giants are going to try to throw big money in the direction of the player to try and convince him to join the club.