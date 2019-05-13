Eden Hazard makes stunning final decision on Chelsea future amid Real Madrid rumours

The story surrounding the future of Eden Hazard has been continuing for a few seasons now. While the Chelsea man has kept quiet for the large part, he has now finally made a decision on his future as links with Real Madrid reach an all-time high.

“Yes I have made my decision (on his future) but it is not just about me,” Hazard said following Chelsea’s final game in the Premier League season on Sunday.

“Would I have liked it to be cleared up earlier in the season? Yes, I wanted that but that’s not happened. I’m still waiting like you are waiting and the fans are waiting.”

When asked about whether he informed the club about his final decision, Hazard simply said – “Yes. A couple of weeks ago.”

So that virtually clears up that the Belgian will be moving to Real Madrid in the summer, and will automatically become one of Zinedine Zidane’s most trusted men considering Los Blancos want to win the La Liga and UEFA Champions League (UCL) trophies yet again.

As for Chelsea, their transfer ban will stop them from making signings so a replacement for Hazard may well take some time in coming into fruition.