Italy legend Andrea Pirlo reveals the one Real Madrid player Juventus need to win UCL

Juventus are a true powerhouse of Europe and have shown that with their recent domination in Serie A. However, the Bianconeri haven’t won the UEFA Champions League (UCL) in recent years despite signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

To ensure that does happen next season, the Old Lady are trying their level best to get impactful players in the transfer window. Just which ones will make the difference though?

Juventus’ Serie A success – a real feat or sign of uncompetitive league?

Well, one of the clubs’ star former names thinks he knows the answer to that question.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Italy legend Andrea Pirlo laid down that Isco from Real Madrid was the key to Juventus winning the UCL trophy next season.

“An Isco, in my opinion. We are on another level, but you have to win the Champions League,” Pirlo said.

Cristiano Ronaldo has given Juve an even greater lift with his quality in attack, but a midfielder with an attacking presence is required per Pirlo, if the Serie A Champions are going to win continental glory in the coming future.

Ronaldo spent a number of seasons alongside Isco at Real Madrid, and the two get along well, so this would also be in the favour of Juve if the deal goes through.