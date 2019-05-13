Reports: Barcelona accelerate bid to sign Matthijs De Ligt as Premier League giants tempt player with offer

The story surrounding Ajax defender Matthijs De Ligt is clear – everyone wants to sign him. The youngster has attracted interest from the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus etc., and it still isn’t clear where he will end up next season.

To ensure he ends up at the Nou Camp, Barcelona have accelerated their bid to sign the sensation, Mundo Deportivo are reporting.

They say that representatives were sent to Ajax to figure out exactly what is in the mind of De Ligt regarding a transfer, and whether he will be surely be joining the Catalans or not.

The reason for this sudden excitement is the fact that Barcelona believe Liverpool may have tempted the Dutchman with an offer that may be worth considering.

The report suggests that Liverpool could have enticed De Ligt into joining them by having him play alongside Premier League Player of the Season Virgil Van Dijk next campaign, in an all-Dutch pairing.

That may have tempted De Ligt, the report says, and Barca want to make sure that does not happen.

The Spanish giants are still considered to be favourites to sign the teenager, but this renewed interest from Liverpool clearly has them scratching their heads once again.