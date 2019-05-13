Zinedine Zidane drops Real Madrid superstar from squad with clear message as departure inches closer

Real Madrid took on Real Sociedad on Sunday and ended up losing 3-1 in a disappointing outing for Los Blancos. As it turned out, that wasn’t the only noteworthy piece of action for the club.

Gareth Bale was dropped for the game by manager Zinedine Zidane, sparking even more rumours that the Welshman is on his way out in the summer, and his boss certainly did not do anything to stop those rumours from taking flight.

‘I won’t respond to Bale’s agent’ – Zidane

“I do not know if he will play [against Real Betis]. We’ll see next week,” Zidane said about Bale.

“It’s very clear what I’ve done this weekend. Now we have another game and then we will see next year. It is done.”

When asked if Bale was fit to play, the Frenchman replied with a simple – “Yes”.

It puts things into perspective for the former Tottenham Hotspur man, who has developed a rather frosty relationship with the faithful as well as his current boss, leading to speculation that his time has come to an end at the Bernabeu.

Manchester United were initial favourites to land Bale in the summer, but they might not be the only team interested in the winger, with Spurs back in the mix to re-sign their wizard.