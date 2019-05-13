Yaya Toure contradicts agent’s retirement claim

Yaya Toure is adamant he is still looking to continue his playing career despite his agent claiming on Friday that the Ivorian had retired.

The midfielder most recently played for Olympiacos, making just five appearances before leaving the club in December.

Toure’s agent Dimitry Seluk said in an interview on Friday that the Ivory Coast great had opted to hang up his boots and focus on coaching.

But Toure, making a pundit appearance as his old club City retained the Premier League title, refuted Seluk’s claims, adamant he is still eager to play.

“Retired? Never,” Toure told Sky Sports. “I will still keep playing.

“There have been so many rumours about my future in football but it’s time to make things clear.

“Football is something I cannot describe, I’ve been playing since I was young, and I will continue playing football.

“When it’s time for me to retire, I will do it officially myself. Nobody else will speak on my behalf.”

Toure had most recently been linked to a reunion with his former City manager Manuel Pellegrini at West Ham in January, but no move materialised.