Reports: Barcelona line up 19-year old Nigerian wonderkid as Coutinho replacement

Barcelona’s season came to a jolting stop when they were dumped out of the UEFA Champions League by Liverpool. As a result, the Blaugrana have decided to cut ties with several underperforming players, with one of them being Philippe Coutinho. And they have already lined up a replacement for the Brazilian!

Philippe Coutinho joined Barcelona from Liverpool back in January 2018, for a club record €120 Million. However, the Brazilian has so far failed to impress the Camp Nou crowd and is constantly in and out of the team.

However, reports from Don Balon now suggest that the Blaugrana have decided to cut ties with the former Liverpool man and instead bring in new recruits. One of those recruits is Villareal’s rising star Samuel Chukwueze.

The 19-year-old Nigerian has had his breakthrough season with the Yellow Submarines and has scored eight times. He has earned recognition from all over Europe and is expected to go for a high price. Nevertheless, Barcelona will make a move for him provided that they sell Coutinho first.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Samuel Chukwueze has garnered the attention of Europe’s elite with his performances this season. As a result, getting his signature won’t be as straightforward for Barcelona. Moreover, Chukwueze might consider signing for a club where he gets regular game time, with both Ousmane Dembele and Malcom bound to be ahead of him at Camp Nou.