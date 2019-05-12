Reports: Real Madrid targetting €12 million worth relegated Premier League star for squad depth

Real Madrid are set for a sqaud overhaul in the summer, with many key players set to depart. As a result, several positions are up for a complete turnaround, including that of the goalkeeper. And reports now suggest that Los Blancos are eyeing a low-cost solution.

Spanish news publication Don Balon reports that Real Madrid are interested in signing Sevilla custodian Sergio Rico. The Spaniard is currently spending the season on loan at English Premier League side Fulham.

Rico was taken on a temporary deal by the Cottagers after their return to the English top flight. However, the West London club were relegated within their first year back. As a result, the Spaniard is expected to return to Sevilla, who would be willing to let him go f0r €12 Million.

On the other hand, Real Madrid are preparing for the departure of Keylor Navas. The Costa Rican has been preferred to Thibaut Courtois in goal since his return but could still leave after the end of the current season.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Sergio Rico is set to return to Sevilla on loan expiry and could provide a lot of teams with a viable goalkeeping option. With Keylor Navas set to depart, Perez could take the gamble on the low-cost replacement that is Rico.