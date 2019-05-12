Reports: Three Premier League giants compete for the signature of £35 million rated Portuguese destroyer

Word around the rumour mill is that Portuguese midfielder Gedson Fernandes is one of the most-sought players in the Premier League this summer, with as many as three Premier League clubs looking to secure his services ahead of the next season.

English giants Manchester United and Champions League finalists Liverpool have already been linked with the young Benfica player, and as per the latest reports on the Mirror, Liverpool’s Champions League final opponents Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in signing him at the earliest.

This means that the Premier League could soon witness a well-fought transfer race for the defensive midfielder, who is currently valued at £35million.

According to the Mirror, the Spurs are apparently ahead of both their rivals in the race to sign the 20-year old, as of right now. In addition, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly been told by their chairman Daniel Levy, that he will be allocated adequate funds this summer, so as to spend for fresh signings.

According to the English news agency, Pochettino has a number of potentially vacant spots to fill in his lineup, as the future of players like Kieran Trippier, Serge Aurier, Victor Wanyama and Toby Alderweireld are yet to be made certain.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; We can be quite sure that the young Portuguese star will be signed by any one of the three Premier League clubs mentioned above, but we cannot be sure yet, that the team who signs him will be Tottenham. However, with a few key players doubtful on their future, the Spurs may consider him as a replacement.