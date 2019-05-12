Reports: Real Madrid to pay €47 million extra for attacker they refused to sign under Jose Mourinho

Spanish giants Real Madrid are keen to execute a major squad overhaul in the summer, in an effort to get over their trophyless 2018-19 season. Their manager Zinedine Zidane has already identified a few transfer targets that he wants to sign before the next season.

According to Don Balon, one of them is Tottenham Hotspur’s winger Lucas Moura, who recently led his side to the Champions League finals by scoring a hattrick against Ajax in the semi-final. Ajax came into the second-leg of the fixture with a good 1-0 lead, and they also went on to score two more goals. But Moura had other plans as he netted thrice against the Dutch club, thereby helping Spurs advance to the finals on the basis of more away goals scored.

Lucas’ third goal came in the very last minute of injury time, as the North Londoners completed a spectacular turnaround.

Understandably, the Brazilian is good form, and Zidane is apparently looking to sign him as a replacement for Gareth Bale at right wing. The former World Champion could use some of Moura’s effectiveness in getting Real Madrid back to their old trophy-winning ways.

The former Sao Paulo star was once associated with Real Madrid, as then-Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho wanted to sign him based on what he had observed of his talent and skills. Back then, Los Blancos had the chance to sign him for just €3million, as opposed to the €50million asking price that he is currently valued at. But they rejected the offer and the star eventually found himself at the Premier League club, after a stint with Paris Saint Germain.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 1/5; Zidane for sure needs a replacement for Gareth Bale, but it is not likely that he can put forward a deal for Moura. The Brazilian is a vital part of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad at North London, and he may be reluctant to sell him.