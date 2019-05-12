Reports: Gerard Pique tasked with bringing World Cup winner to Barcelona in the summer

Spanish giants FC Barcelona are keenly interested in bringing a new striker to the Camp Nou, after their recent defeat at the hand of Liverpool in the Champions League semi-final, and their subsequent elimination.

Though Barca were leading 3-0 after the first-leg, they failed to score a single away goal in the return leg and eventually crashed out, after Liverpool struck four goals against them.

The team staff, coaches and management of Barcelona have also been really affected by the fact that they narrowly missed a final due to the lack of availability of a proper striker, and that has moved them to look for someone to help them score a good number of goals. The Catalans are hence looking to find a successor to the aging Luis Suarez, who was severely under-fire in that fateful match against Liverpool.

And as per the latest reports, the Blaugranas have shortlisted Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann to don the role at the Camp Nou, starting next season. The Atletico striker has already hinted that he wants to leave his current club, due to a dearth of silverware and also because several other key players are also looking to ply their trades elsewhere, starting next season.

The Catalans hence assume that the French star could be theirs for the taking, and are looking for a suitable chance to make a move. According to Don Balon, Barcelona has even assigned defender Gerard Pique the daunting task to convince Griezmann to join the team in the summer.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 2/5; Barcelona have previously rejected an interest in the French World Champion. They may now move forward for him, only if their advances towards other strikers they are interested in, fail to take off.