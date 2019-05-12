Reports: Barcelona, Real Madrid to compete for €100 million worth Manchester United priority target

La Liga rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid are prepared to go all out for a striker this summer, and as per the latest reports, they have apparently closed in on the same player as their top priority.

The player is none other than Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, who is also a priority signing for Premier League club Manchester United. As a result, it is evident that all three European giants will engage in a neck-to-neck transfer race for the young England superstar.

As reported by Don Balon, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is under serious pressure to execute a major squad overhaul, in a bid to forget the haunting memories from the ongoing season – which Real Madrid will finish without a single trophy to boast about. Zidane is hence looking for a successor to attacker Karim Benzema, and he seems to assume that Sancho is a safe bet.

Meanwhile, the Spanish news agency further reports that Barcelona are also on the lookout for a striker to succeed their star Luis Suarez, in a bid to score more goals – a lack of which proved decisive in their recent Champions League elimination at the hands of Liverpool in the semi-final. As Luka Jovic was being targeted by Los Blancos, Don Balon reports that Barcelona have shifted their attention to the 19-year old.

It is understood that Sancho will cost interested clubs a sum greater than or equal to €100million.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 2/5; In a recent interview, Sancho is reported to have said that he will remain with Borussia Dortmund for another season before contemplating a move away from the German club. As a result, the former Manchester City star may not be courted by any interested club beyond a certain extent, especially because his asking price is relatively on the higher side.