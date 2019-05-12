Reports: Serie A giants target Neymar to stop Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo

Neymar Jr. has been the talk of transfer town for quite a while now, and the Brazilian isn’t pledging his future to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) just yet, hence sparking more interest.

Real Madrid were rumoured to be the team Neymar was going to end up at, but the deal is far from done yet, with his valuation yet to be determined accurately.

In the meantime, a number of other clubs have expressed interest in the PSG forward, and may be willing to pay his enormous wages and transfer fees as well.

Neymar won’t be PSG captain says Tuchel

Don Balon are reporting that Inter Milan want to sign Neymar in the summer as a ploy to stop the dominance of Juventus. The Bianconeri signed Cristiano Ronaldo last season and have been unstoppable in Serie A as a result, and their rivals want payback.

Neymar can realistically be the only one to tackle the Ronaldo onslaught, but he won’t come cheap. A €200million+ offer along with a €40million salary will be needed, and if Inter can cough that sum up, then who knows, the Brazilian could be on his way.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 1/5 – Despite the monetary gain, it looks highly unlikely that Neymar would go to Inter Milan considering their lack of success in recent times.