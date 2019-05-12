Barcelona superstar pledges future to club amid Inter Milan links

Spanish giants FC Barcelona’s superstar Ivan Rakitic has rubbished all reports of him undergoing talks with Inter Milan over a possible move to the Serie A club in the summer. He claimed that all related rumours were invented by the media.

According to AS, recent reports in Italy had suggested that Dejan Rakitic – Ivan Rakitic’s brother an manager – had confirmed that negotiations over the 31-year old with Inter Milan were going on..

The same sources also claimed that the Nerazzurri would agree upon €50million fee with Barcelona for the star, but Rakitic took to his official Instagram account to pledge his future with the La Liga outfits and to blast reporters for inventing false information.

“If you want to stop inventing things, I would appreciate it,” Rakitic wrote across a screenshot of a report claiming that his transfer was close to completion.

“I only concentrate on Barcelona and continuing here for many years and to get the double of what I have achieved,” he concluded.

“Besides, my manager is called Arturo Canales,” he added, as he also dismissed reports that his own brother was his agent.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have resumed training after their recent defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the Champions League semi-final. The loss also meant that the Catalans were eliminated from the competition.

💪⚽ Back to training at the Ciutat Esportiva. Available first-team players, plus Wague, Riqui Puig and Abel Ruiz from @FCBarcelonaB.

🔵🔴 #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/tFQjPNvII4 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 10, 2019

Ivan Rakitic moved to Barcelona from fellow La Liga club Sevilla in 2014. Till date, he has won four La Liga titles, four Copa del Rey trophies and one Champions League, with the Catalans.