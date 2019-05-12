Reports: Manchester United forced to pay £52m for highly-rated Portuguese defender

Manchester United have fumbled their way through this Premier League season, and need reinforcements if they are to maintain their push for the top four next campaign.

To ensure that push is sustained, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shortlisted some players he wants to come into the club and impact proceedings.

One of the areas of concern is the centre-back position, and to solve that problem, Solskjaer has shown interest in one young talent.

‘They are not letting me down’ – Solskjaer after Man United fail to win against Huddersfield

Benfica star Ruben Dias has been linked with a move to Manchester United, but his increasing transfer price could become a problem for the Red Devils.

The Sun are reporting that Dias is now worth £52million according to his club, and United will have to cough that up if they are to sign him.

At 21-years-old, Dias has a lot to give Man United if he does end up joining, but the fact that the former Premier League champions will need to pay so much could be a stumbling block.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 4/5 – Despite the high amount they may be forced to spend, Dias could end up joining United anyway, and the English giants would want the deal done very soon as well to avoid competition.