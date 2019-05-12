Reports: Zinedine Zidane shortlists Arsenal superstar as last minute cover for Real Madrid

Real Madrid are trying their best to sign as many top players as possible, but it is seldom as easy as it looks. The wages, contracts and negotiations with clubs are never ending, and Los Blancos are facing an uphill task in ensuring that they have their team sorted out for next term.

So they may just be forced into signing a player or two that wasn’t initially a part of their plan, but has suddenly became important in the larger scheme of things.

Diario Gol are reporting that Zinedine Zidane has a last minute cover decided in case he cannot find a replacement for Gareth Bale in the summer.

Real Madrid training: goals galore for Gareth Bale and co.

It was initially reported by the same source that Paulo Dybala is one of the top picks, but in case either he or even Sadio Mane from Liverpool cannot make the move, then Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal would be the player Real Madrid would go for.

Aubameyang has a contract with Arsenal till 2021, and the Gunners are pushing hard for him to commit to a new one, but turning down Real will be a tough task for the former Borussia Dortmund man.

An estimated sum of €85million could be charged for the Gabon International, and Zidane would happily pay it if he is to get the goals and quality that Auba possesses.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2/5 – He may be last resort, but Aubameyang has a bit of class about him, and this move could do wonders for both player and club.