Reports: Premier League manager in talks for stunning £17m contract with Juventus

Juventus may have won Serie A once again this season, but Massimiliano Allegri’s men aren’t just content with domestic glory anymore. They want the UEFA Champions League (UCL) and they want it fast.

To make sure that happens, the Bianconeri have decided to invest heavily in their team, and with the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, look like they could make a real charge for continental success next season.

UEFA Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur dressing room celebrations

With a new manager at the helm too, as it appears. After taking Tottenham Hotspur to the UCL final, the Argentine manager has impressed many, and could be looking for a move away from Spurs.

Corriere Dello Sport are among the sources reporting that there has been contact between Juve and Pochettino, and a £17.2m is being discussed as a future deal looms large.

Nothing is confirmed of course, but Spurs will truly have to fight to keep him next season, with plenty of clubs watching closely as the North Londoners play the UCL final against Liverpool soon.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – Poch at Juve would be a dream for the Argentine and his fans, and would make sense for the club too, considering where they have been lately. Only time will tell if it happens.