Reports: Barcelona player expresses desire to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Barcelona’s defeat against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday, and the subsequent elimination from the Champions League are continuing to make waves within the Catalan squad, as a few key names are heard to be heading out the exit door at the earliest.

One of them is Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, who has struggled for chances in the Barcelona starting XI ever since he joined the team. The club management and the various managers including current boss Ernesto Valverde, have continuously favoured his compatriot Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, with Cillessen receiving a majority of chances in the Copa del Rey only.

As per reports in Diario Gol, the shot-stopper is tired of having to keep playing second fiddle, and he does not want to spend the rest of his years in a team where he knows he would not make it as a starter on most occasions.

In fact, he himself has not ruled out an exit, and has established that he would leave once a good offer comes his way.

And now, according to the Spanish news agency, Italian giants are moving in for the star, after Wojciech Szczesny – who was brought in from AS Roma as Gianluigi Buffon’s successor – has been deemed undeserving of the role.

And Cillessen on his part, is apparently looking forward for the switch to happen at the earliest.

“I’m going with Cristiano Ronaldo,” he apparently said, as reported by Diario Gol.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; At the moment, Juventus and the Barcelona star appears to be made for each other. The Serie A champions need a better goalkeeper than can enable them to challenge harder in the Champions League, and Cillessen needs a top team that can give him more starting chances than what he is used to, at the Camp Nou. Hence, it is possible that a deal can happen between both parties.