Reports: Real Madrid pushing hard to replace Gareth Bale with Juventus superstar

The Gareth Bale problem has been one which has refused to leave Real Madrid for quite a while now. The Welshman continues to be a Madridista, but only just.

That could all change this coming summer however, as Zinedine Zidane pushes hard to find a replacement able enough to fit Bale’s quality.

A number of names have been touted as possible replacements, but perhaps the most appropriate one is Paulo Dybala from Juventus, per Diario Gol.

The Argentine has found life slightly difficult in Turin since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid last summer, and could be game for a move to the Santiago Bernabeu to team up with Zidane.

It would work well for Zizou too, considering Gareth Bale’s imminent departure would open the door for a forward cum wing player to enter the fold at the La Liga giants.

Dybala won’t come very cheap owing to his contract till 2022, but Real will surely have an able replacement for Bale in the form of this talented South American.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – This move would make sense for all parties involved, but Juventus would want to spoil the party by clinging on to Dybala in order to have his quality for the next few seasons.