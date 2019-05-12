Reports: Zinedine Zidane interested in shock move for Liverpool superstar after UCL heroics

Real Madrid are making a squad overhaul their priority ahead of next season, and manager Zinedine Zidane plans to leave no stone unturned in making it happen.

Madrid have been linked with a variety of different names, but Diario Gol are reporting that a rather surprising inclusion could be in Los Blancos’ ranks next term.

‘I won’t respond to Bale’s agent’ – Zidane

According to a report, Sadio Mane is one of the options that is being considered by Zidane for next season. The Senegal International has been in sparkling form this season for Liverpool, and has impressed the Frenchman at Madrid.

Mane’s pace and skill are his best attributes, and he will provide an option on either wing for Zidane if he does decide to make the switch, and Gareth Bale decides to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

While his finances would need to be worked out, the report also suggests that Mane is a huge fan of Zizou and would want to play for him at Real if the chance presents itself.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2/5 – Mane coming would be great for him personally and for Real, but it looks doubtful that Liverpool will let him go so easily after a breathtaking campaign for the Reds.